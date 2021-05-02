Letter to the Editor: NALA requesting that city council squash defunding ideas

The Northern Arizona Leadership Alliance (NALA) is supportive of the Flagstaff City Council addressing some of the systemic social needs in the city, including improved capacity to respond to issues related to homelessness and mental health. Conversely, NALA is completely opposed to reactionary, and highly detrimental, calls for "defunding the police." We are incredibly proud of the Flagstaff Police Department and honor the difficult work they do in our city, acting as law enforcement officers, community and family protectors and, yes, sometimes social workers.