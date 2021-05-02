Letter to the Editor: NALA requesting that city council squash defunding ideas

Dear members of Flagstaff City Council:
The Northern Arizona Leadership Alliance (NALA) is supportive of the Flagstaff City Council addressing some of the systemic social needs in the city, including improved capacity to respond to issues related to homelessness and mental health. Conversely, NALA is completely opposed to reactionary, and highly detrimental, calls for "defunding the police." We are incredibly proud of the Flagstaff Police Department and honor the difficult work they do in our city, acting as law enforcement officers, community and family protectors and, yes, sometimes social workers.
The 45 members of NALA represent the CEOs, presidents, executive directors and GMs of the largest organizations in Flagstaff, employing more than 20,000 Flagstaff residents. NALA is strongly imploring you to reject efforts to defund the Flagstaff Police Department in any way, but to also seriously consider supporting their community safety and support mission through increased attention on mental health and homelessness.
Thank you for your consideration.
PAUL THOMAS
Flagstaff