Whether you are supportive or opposed to the new Health and Wellness Village, you should be outraged at the leaders of NAH, including its board. On Friday, Aug. 4, Coconino County Superior Court Judge Brent Harris ruled in favor of keeping the rezoning referendum on the November ballot. This referendum would let the voters of Flagstaff decide if NAH can build its new hospital and office building by Fort Tuthill granted by the rezoning of vacant forest land.

But the assault continues. NAH plans to appeal this decision to higher state courts because THEY think the wording on the referendum was misleading. In essence they are saying that the citizens of Flagstaff aren’t smart enough to know what they signed and what is at stake. They believe those who collected the referendum signatures conspired to deceive those who signed the petitions.

The debate about this new Health and Wellness campus has been in the news and in the public eye for more than two years. By NAH’s own admission, they held over 100 meetings talking about their Health Village. To say that the Flagstaff community was deceived and unaware is ludicrous. NAH doesn’t want to hear from any of us.

If they are so confident in their position, they shouldn’t be concerned about the vote in November. But they are concerned, and so should every person in the city.

If NAH cared about this community, they would welcome this ballot measure and put this question to rest.

MIKE MARTINELL

Flagstaff