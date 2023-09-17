I am in support of our hospital moving and building a new facility south of town for a multitude of reasons, not least of which is the economic benefit NAH brings to Flagstaff.

We have such a vibrant and special community it is often easy to forget that we are a small rural town, hundreds of miles from any other city of reasonable size. If it were not for NAU, our draw as a tourist destination, and the fact that we are the Coconino County seat, Winslow or Williams could be the largest town in northern Arizona. We enjoy a quality of life that is out of keeping with the economic reality of our community. We are not home to Google, Intel or Ford. We have lost the forestry industry that once existed here. Outside of NAU, tourism and government expenditures, our economy does not see a large influx of outside dollars.

Given this reality, NAH plays a pivotal role in maintaining the quality of life we can enjoy in Flagstaff. In 2022, approximately 7,000 of the over 11,000 patients seen by NAH came from outside of Flagstaff. In simple terms that means of the approximately $400 million in salary and benefits that NAH pays to its employees and contractors each year, more than half is based on its status as a regional hospital, serving all northern Arizona and western New Mexico.

That is hundreds of millions of dollars entering our economy and being spent and taxed locally. This economic influx drives the tax dollars that we spend on roads, ambulances, water treatment plants, you name it. We simply could not support the services and the quality of life we enjoy without that influx of funds.

So, when voting this fall, please remember, our hospital not only treats the sick in our community, but it also plays a huge role in supporting our tax base, and subsequently our amazing quality of life.

DAVID HAYWARD

Flagstaff