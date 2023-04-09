Following several years of exhaustive service including risking their lives during the COVID pandemic, it is beyond paradox that the contract for the physicians at Northern Arizona Pulmonary Associates (NAPA) has not yet been renewed by Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH).

Given the national shortage of lung care professionals, one might think hat retaining doctors that have well established relationships with patients from the far corners of the reservation to the Verde Valley would be meaningful, rather than NAH terminating its relationship with a practice without cause.

I am told that only two of the 29 HEAL Flagstaff "Physician of the Year" specialists remain in town.

I support renewing the contract with NAPA and working toward reestablishing a board that is responsive to the needs of our community in part by retaining excellent physicians already here. Seeking community support for a massive new facility while our hospital is neglecting the people who make it great is poor practice.

SUSAN BISCHOFF

Flagstaff