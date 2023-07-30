Over 4,500 signatures were collected to let the voters decide if they would support a new hospital and health village by holding a special election in November. And now, the system leaders within NAH thinks it’s a better idea to take our right to vote away from us? As a former board member of NAH, I am shocked at the level of arrogance that the NAH leaders display toward this community.

I read the wording on a blank referendum petition sheet and it outlines exactly what the city council passed in its June 6 rezoning decision. There was no deception!

Rather than let the voters have a say, NAH would prefer to remove our ability to voice our opinion at the polls. What totalitarian nation do we live in?

NAH leadership continues to drive a wedge in this community.

Flagstaff Community First

Click or copy the link to see how you can help keep this referendum on the ballot and reverse the city council’s rezoning decision.

Vote 'No' on Proposition 480.

MIKE MARTINELL

Flagstaff