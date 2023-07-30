Many of you also likely got a call from Northern Arizona Healthcare’s push poll regarding their new development and Proposition 480. The push poll wasn’t unexpected, but what dropped my jaw was that they were also asking for approval ratings of Mayor Becky Daggett.

It is illegal for nonprofits to engage in “any political campaign on behalf of any candidate for elective public office.” (IRS code). NAH is risking their tax-exempt status to help Mayor Daggett get re-elected. There is some serious “scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours” happening at Flagstaff City Hall. I never would have expected all of this corrupt, dirty dealing from our mayor and NAH. I regret ever having voted for her.