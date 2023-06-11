I was listening to the radio on Monday and couldn’t believe my ears. Northern Arizona Healthcare had an ad thanking Mayor Daggett and five councilmembers for approving their $1 billion development, the largest in Flagstaff’s history. This was the day before they even had the final vote for rezoning, and before they even had a public meeting on the development agreement.

Flagstaff City Council has been in NAH’s pocket since the beginning, and NAH just confirmed it. They have been making decisions behind closed doors and rushing the decision without publicly meeting with the community. The City of Flagstaff doesn’t even know yet what this is going to cost us taxpayers. The lack of transparency with this city council is repulsive, and we’re all quite literally going to pay for it.