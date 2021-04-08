Letter to the Editor: NACA expresses gratitude for donation, support as it celebrates 50th year

On behalf of the entire Native Americans for Community Action (NACA) organization, we extend our sincere appreciation to Desert Financial Credit Union and the Fiesta Bowl for the very generous donation of $10,000. We intend to use this funding as seed money to support the vital work of our NACA Unsheltered Relatives Task Force, which strives to advocate for, and provide culturally responsive resources to, Indigenous relatives experiencing unsheltered realities in Flagstaff.

The timing of this charitable gift could not be more perfect as NACA prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary advocating for the Indigenous community while providing holistic healthcare, including COVID-19 vaccinations and wellness and supportive services, to the greater Northern Arizona community. In the coming months we will announce the schedule of events to mark this important milestone. We warmly welcome everyone in Flagstaff and beyond to join us in this celebration and learn more about NACA’s exceptional and important work over the past 50 years and into the future.