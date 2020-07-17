Letter to the Editor: Much more questions to address before start of school

As retired educators, one of us as NAU faculty, the other an elementary teacher, we agonize with all of our educational leaders about plans for fall classes in Flagstaff. NAU has an unique problem in that multi-million dollar residence halls and facilities have enormous mortgages that can only be paid down if they are reasonably full of students; the extent of NAU's legal guarantees to these facilities is unknown. For K-12 the medical and financial problems are unique in a time where failed state and federal political leadership has accelerated a devastating virus.