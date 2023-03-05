I agree that the Flagstaff City Council shouldn’t be so quick to renew the contract with Wells Fargo and instead should put out a request for proposals so they can see what their alternatives are. It would be helpful if the city council directed the city staff to require that applicants who submit proposals for city business disclose their criminal backgrounds because the current disclosure requirement is written very narrowly. It would probably be worth the city council looking into the "bad boy" ordinance that I believe Council in 1996 passed when the city was evaluating proposals for the city contract for a new recycling center. That said the city cannot do business with companies that have engaged in criminal wrongdoing.