Letter to the Editor: More trails the solution for biking-hiking issues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Daily Sun recently published an article on trail etiquette. Unfortunately, the right-of-way signs posted at most trail heads are no longer reflecting the reality on many of these trails.

Mountain biking has become enormously popular and hiking trails have become biking trails. If hikers don't step off the trail fast enough, many bikers simply ride around them destroying more and more vegetation in the process. Trails also show abuse. Tires grind the forest soil into inches of fine dust, exposing more and more rocks and skidding in curves causes severe trail erosion. Then there are those who vandalize the forest by creating their own trails.

Hikers and bikers are not a good mix on the same trails. Bikers enjoy speed and hikers are in their way. Hikers prefer a slower pace hoping to get a glimpse of some wildlife. Being frequently forced to yield to bikes does not enhance their hiking experience. In their defense, biking clubs often mention their trail-building activities, which is laudable, but then it's their sport that does the most damage to trails.

To accommodate the ever increasing mountain bike community, many more trails need to be built for that particular sport. Hopefully that would take some pressure off hiking trails.

MARGRIT NOVACK

Flagstaff

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0