Letter to the Editor: More to consider about uranium mill

I am writing in response to Energy Fuels CEO Mark Chalmers’ April 10 letter, which asked: “Who is the Grand Canyon Trust fighting for?"

Mr. Chalmers writes that Energy Fuels’ White Mesa uranium mill “has an impeccable environmental record,” but in December 2021 the EPA notified the mill that it was violating the Clean Air Act, causing excessive emissions of cancer-causing radon. The mill still has not remedied the violation.

Chalmers avoids mentioning the mill’s closest neighboring community — the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe’s White Mesa Community — which has opposed the mill for decades. In 2021 their Tribal Council passed a resolution stating that operations at the mill “should cease entirely.” Energy Fuels also owns the Canyon uranium mine (renamed Pinyon Plain Mine), which the Havasupai Tribe strongly opposes.

Finally, Chalmers asserts that the mill could benefit the Diné by accepting radioactive materials from the Navajo Nation. As someone with family in the Church Rock community (site of the largest radioactive spill in U.S. history), I can attest to the devastating impacts of uranium. Sending waste from the Navajo Nation to the mill is not the solution — it must be sent somewhere it doesn’t threaten lands and people.

I reject Mr. Chalmers’ attempt to pit one tribe against another. Together we can hold the mill accountable for the damage it has caused and prevent further harm. That’s what the Grand Canyon Trust is fighting for.

TALIA BOYD

Diné, Cultural Landscapes Manager, Grand Canyon Trust

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0