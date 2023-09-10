I am currently in the Valley but was reading David Spence's comment about beds at NAH today. I agree with him. During my 20 years living in Flagstaff, with four hospital stays, I have yet to share a room. Plus, no one I have visited there has been sharing a room.

I can't say the same for Banner in Sun City on Thunderbird -- which is considered a good hospital in the area and underwent a remodel within the last couple of years. Everyone I visit is in a double.

I am thinking that maybe the NAH doubles are for patients who are there only a couple of days. Each of my stays lasted longer than that.

KATE STOCK

Flagstaff