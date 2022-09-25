Letter to the Editor: Morality comes into play when voting, fixing polarization

For the past year or so, I've been engaging with friends on the topic of "how to end polarization" in America. Media are reporting on this daily, and its is an alarming fact that Americans seem to have divided into two camps, and don't talk to each other effectively. This is fatal to democracy especially when one camp claims it will not accept an election outcome unless it wins. We've had tough elections for decades, but no one has gone so far as to refuse to accept the results of our duly established election process. Democracy demands that we accept each other equally, or as Christians put it "we are all the children of God."
It occurs to me that we need to think about what we do when we vote. I think voting is a moral decision, and that we must first refine our moral standing on issues and then vote according to what we believe morally. Voters should think about what policies should be applied universally, and vote for those policies.
Choosing public policy is not a personal identification, it is a commitment to the public good. If we ditch the personal identification with a label and choose policies that help everyone, we can end polarization. It is this process that makes us citizens, not partisans.
HARRIET H. YOUNG, PH.D.
Flagstaff
