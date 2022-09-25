Letter to the Editor: Morality comes into play when voting, fixing polarization

For the past year or so, I've been engaging with friends on the topic of "how to end polarization" in America. Media are reporting on this daily, and its is an alarming fact that Americans seem to have divided into two camps, and don't talk to each other effectively. This is fatal to democracy especially when one camp claims it will not accept an election outcome unless it wins. We've had tough elections for decades, but no one has gone so far as to refuse to accept the results of our duly established election process. Democracy demands that we accept each other equally, or as Christians put it "we are all the children of God."