When my daughter was 13, she decided she wanted to sell her sugar cookies to help save for college. Naming her business College Bound Cookies, she approached the Flagstaff community to see if anyone would support her venture. It is no surprise that the Flagstaff community welcomed her with open arms and supported her through the last four-plus years. Coconino Community College, The Arboretum at Flagstaff, KDI Photography, NAAR, Maryanne with RE/MAX Properties and many others placed order after order. When it came time to apply to colleges, my daughter took this experience and wrote about it in her college essays -- about how Flagstaff taught her the importance of community and the power of humanity.

Today my daughter made her college decision and I felt it was only right to share this huge achievement with the community that not only supported her, but helped shape her into the young woman that she has become. After being admitted to over 13 top-tier colleges, it came down to Duke and Vanderbilt, because they were giving her the best scholarship packages. In the end with a day to spare, Nashville tipped the scale and she will be a Commodore in the fall.

I just wanted to take a moment and say thank you to this amazing community. We truly live in a wonderful place, with an overwhelming sense of kindness. My daughter's life has been forever changed for the better growing up here, she wouldn’t be the same without you.

BRINDI BAKER

Flagstaff