Letter to the Editor: MNA expresses gratitude to community for Colton Meadows

We at Museum of Northern Arizona are grateful to the community for helping conserve Colton Meadows, preserving for perpetuity a wildlife migration route and popular hiking and biking trail, while at the same time growing our endowment and foundation. During the three years that we’ve been pursuing this innovative approach to land conservation, we’ve had the joy of meeting many people who value our natural landscape and are willing to work to preserve it.

Thank you to those many donors who stepped forward to contribute, particularly Ellen and Bill Wade, Craig Steele and Heidi Wayment, Pat and Jack Johnson, the Estate of Andy Odell, The Peaks: Friends of Colton Meadows, and several key anonymous donors. Their generosity creates a legacy of open space to be enjoyed by future generations of people. I know the elk and deer appreciate it too.

A special shoutout to Karen Enyedy, Rosie Lamberson and other tireless volunteers.

We also thank the current Coconino County Board of Supervisors and former County Supervisor Art Babbott for enabling a process and forging a culture that allowed this conservation effort to succeed. We hope our experience serves as a model for others in the Flagstaff community to preserve more of our land, recognizing that it may already be fulfilling its highest and best use as a natural ecosystem.