Letter to the Editor: MNA asked to give Indigenous cultures 'respect they deserve'

Through the years the Museum of Northern Arizona has been devoted to the preservation of the Indigenous cultures here in the Four Corners area. The recent Heritage Festival (July 2-3) didn't do that. It was a demeaning and confusing mixture of several cultures in a big mish-mash.

Many artists travel several 100 miles, pay for their own lodging as well as booth fees in order to be present at this event. With 200 artists and vendors at this show, the visitors were unable to spend time with the people and learn about their cultures and wares. Several booths were missed as visitors scurried around to see as much as they could.