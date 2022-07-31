 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the Editor: MNA asked to give Indigenous cultures 'respect they deserve'

  • 0
Letters

Through the years the Museum of Northern Arizona has been devoted to the preservation of the Indigenous cultures here in the Four Corners area. The recent Heritage Festival (July 2-3) didn't do that. It was a demeaning and confusing mixture of several cultures in a big mish-mash.

Many artists travel several 100 miles, pay for their own lodging as well as booth fees in order to be present at this event. With 200 artists and vendors at this show, the visitors were unable to spend time with the people and learn about their cultures and wares. Several booths were missed as visitors scurried around to see as much as they could.

The museum should return to their former format of separate weekends for individual tribes: Hopi, Dine', Zuni and others. Give them the respect they deserve.

ANNAMARIE KHOURY

People are also reading…

Flagstaff

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)