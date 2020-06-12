Letter to the Editor: Misunderstandings over 'working cats' need cleared up

I want to address a reader's concern about the High Country Humane "Working Cat" Program and clarify how it works.
These working cats are not being adopted into families living in neighborhood homes. Instead, they are "hired" by businesses such as nurseries, construction companies, ranchers and homeowners in rural areas who need environmentally safe and effective rodent control. These cats are not "roaming" within their work environments. Instead, they are "patrolling" their workspace, searching for the intruding rodents and providing a needed service to the business and community.
As a nontoxic alternative that is safe for humans and animals (poisoned rodents can be ingested by birds and other creatures), working cats don’t need to catch and kill every rodent to offer effective control. Their mere presence and scent can be a deterrent.
On a related note, trap-neuter-release programs for community cats are proven to control free-roaming cats in a humane, effective way. Trapping and killing these cats is neither; other cats will move in to take their places in a never-ending cycle. By trapping and neutering these cats, the colonies are prevented from growing and sometimes slowly disappear by natural attrition. The shelter practices this as much as possible when an unsocialized cat is brought in. Cats that are unable to be returned to the field are offered as working, not pet, cats.
Learn more at www.highcountryhumane.org.
DIANE JARVIS
Flagstaff
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!