Letter to the Editor: Misunderstandings over 'working cats' need cleared up

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I want to address a reader's concern about the High Country Humane "Working Cat" Program and clarify how it works.

These working cats are not being adopted into families living in neighborhood homes. Instead, they are "hired" by businesses such as nurseries, construction companies, ranchers and homeowners in rural areas who need environmentally safe and effective rodent control. These cats are not "roaming" within their work environments. Instead, they are "patrolling" their workspace, searching for the intruding rodents and providing a needed service to the business and community.

As a nontoxic alternative that is safe for humans and animals (poisoned rodents can be ingested by birds and other creatures), working cats don’t need to catch and kill every rodent to offer effective control. Their mere presence and scent can be a deterrent.