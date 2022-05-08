Letter to the Editor: Minimum voters requirement shines light on race for local

Politicians who run for office are required by law to show that a minimum number of voters support them. That minimum is set by law. Arizona law also sets forth an efficient procedure administered by the Superior Court for challenging signatures filed by the candidates. This law applies to all candidates -- partisan and nonpartisan. Any eligible voter may challenge a candidate’s petition if they have cause to do so.

Mayoral candidate Williamson complained that the challenge to his petition’s signatures “felt like a strategy to monopolize the ballot.” Clearly, he doesn’t understand the law, or subtly objects to being held to its requirements. The law isn’t designed to prevent voters from having “an option,” as he asserted. The law is there to require that candidates show a minimum level of support in their constituency to be eligible to enter the race. Williamson met that minimum. Barely.

Candidate Salas also fails to understand the law. It applies to city council races even though they are nonpartisan. If it didn’t, her lawyer surely would have asked the court to toss the challenge because the law did not apply. Instead, he stipulated to the county’s report stating that Salas did not have sufficient support to qualify for the ballot and she subsequently withdrew. Salas whined that her opponents have “gone out of their way to inject partisan politics in a supposedly nonpartisan civic engagement.” Again, the law applies to nonpartisan races and to say, as Salas did, that there is anything wrong with a challenge to an unqualified candidate is just more proof that the candidate making that charge shouldn’t be serving in government.

It’s amazing how Republicans claim to be the party of law and order but when the law isn’t to their liking, they feel free to violate it and accuse Democrats of being out of line for enforcing the law. A lot of work and expense goes into a court challenge to a nominating petition. I’m proud of the Democrats who did it.

ANN HEITLAND

Flagstaff

