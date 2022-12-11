Letter to the Editor: Mediator proud of city's community approach

We are lucky to live in Flagstaff for so many reasons. One of those reasons is the Coconino Voices piece written by the Northern Arizona Leadership Alliance Board of Directors. They challenge us to come together and commit to learn from each other. To get real with one another! As a mediator for many years, I have frequently said that communication is the key that opens almost any door. We live in a community where high-level leadership is encouraging us to work together, talk together, and listen to one another, and committing to that also. A peaceful community is something we all desire, and is possible with authentic, empathic communication with one another. I accept your challenge NALA, and hope you will too.