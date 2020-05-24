Letter to the Editor: 'Me First' attitude over masks is the wrong approach

As we continue with social distancing, I have noticed many people in public places without masks. We are all weary of the restrictions that are necessary to save lives and slow down the spread of the virus.

Masks, social distancing and good hygiene practices are the only defenses we have against COVID-19. To ignore any of the above is to put not only oneself at risk but others as well. To ignore or defy them is not only inconsiderate but selfish in not caring about the welfare of others. The “Me First” attitude does not speak well for our society.

Lost jobs, businesses, and shuttered institutions such as factories and schools, have devastated our economy and our way of life. We need to help each other in any way possible by supporting agencies that feed the needy and by making donations of either time or money. Sacrifices for the good our country and its population must be made if we are to recover and beat COVID-19. It is everyone’s hope that a vaccine will be widely available in the near future. But until then each of us has the responsibility to do our part in making life as safe for others as well as for ourselves.