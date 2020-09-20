 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: McSally's support of Trump turns this voter to Mark Kelly
Letter to the Editor: McSally's support of Trump turns this voter to Mark Kelly

Letters

As a veteran, I am delighted that both Arizona candidates for Senate have served our country honorably and with distinction. But only Senator McSally refused to even look at the evidence, much less convict our president of his multiple impeachable offenses.

Now the president that she and a few Republican colleagues could have gotten rid of is still fastened to us, destroying our democracy and all of its institutions as rapidly as possible. Therefore I will be supporting and voting for Mark Kelly, who stands for both decency and science instead of blindness in the face of criminal activity.

CHUCK BARNES

Flagstaff

