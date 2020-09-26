Letter to the Editor: McSally's Ginsburg actions say a lot about her politics

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sometimes it doesn't take very long for a person's character to be revealed. In the case of appointed-not-elected Arizona Sen. Martha McSally, it took 15 minutes last Friday. That's how long it took her to pivot from eulogizing the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to calling for Ginsburg's position to be filled before the election -- a move that would violate tradition.

Four years ago, when Justice Antonin Scalia died more than eight months before the election, Republican senators insisted a confirmation vote had to wait until after the election. This time they're insisting that six weeks before a hotly contested election provides plenty of time.

The one silver lining to McSally's move? It has saved many Arizona voters time by firmly underscoring that a politician this crass and self-interested should never represent us.

PETER FRIEDERICI

Flagstaff

