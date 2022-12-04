 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Mayor's ongoing COVID testing protocols criticized

I sent this to the Mayor of Flagstaff:

"Mayor, you are something else. You are making the employees of City of Flagstaff test for COVID still? Nobody, no other city is, no one in this world is doing that anymore and you're still on this bandwagon. Taxpayers probably don't appreciate you using their money for the test and the time off! I am glad I moved from the republic of Flagstaff 6 years ago."

MARK HASSENFLUG

Clarkdale

