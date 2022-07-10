Letter to the Editor: Mayoral candidate criticized for given criticism

The negativity and personal attacks by mayoral candidate Becky Daggett’s team on her opponents have gotten out of hand. I thought local politics would be different, but Daggett continues to inject DC politics and special interests into our town. Can’t we just talk and make our decisions on the individuals? Do we need all this negativity and hateful talk from Daggett’s campaign? Does her team need to try and kick off a legitimate candidate, Daniel Williamson, who is clearly too much competition?