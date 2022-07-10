 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Mayoral candidate criticized for given criticism

The negativity and personal attacks by mayoral candidate Becky Daggett’s team on her opponents have gotten out of hand. I thought local politics would be different, but Daggett continues to inject DC politics and special interests into our town. Can’t we just talk and make our decisions on the individuals? Do we need all this negativity and hateful talk from Daggett’s campaign? Does her team need to try and kick off a legitimate candidate, Daniel Williamson, who is clearly too much competition?

It’s really sad for the city that we have someone running for mayor with such disdain for her competition and is dismissive of those who think differently. I can’t believe anyone would fall for the “inclusive leadership” she’s trying to run her campaign on. Actions speak so much louder.

BARBARA HATCH

Flagstaff

