The negative impacts that short-term rentals (STRs) have on our neighborhoods are widely known and felt throughout the community. I want to update readers about work being done by the city on this topic.

In 2016, the Arizona State Legislature passed a law that required cities to allow STRs in residential zones. Since that time, the City of Flagstaff has been vocal about the negative local impacts we all face from what amounts to unregulated hotels located throughout our neighborhoods. The city also continues to join other cities in calling for increased local control of STRs.

During the 2022 legislative session, cities and counties were given some limited powers to require STRs to be licensed through local governments. Both the City of Flagstaff and Coconino County are developing our own ordinances to require licensing. Under current state law, cities can require that each STR pay an annual fee and in some cases can temporarily suspend an STR license for multiple, adjudicated, violations.

The city is hosting an open house to gather community feedback on a draft ordinance Monday, March 27. After the legally required 60-day fee notice, the draft ordinance will be presented to the Flagstaff City Council, and we expect to have the first read of an ordinance in June. Information about the open house is on the city’s website.

Residents will undoubtedly be disappointed that cities and counties are still prohibited by the state from regulating the number or location of STRs. The city’s only legally available tool is licensing.

If cities and counties are to be prohibited from regulating STRs, I ask that STRs be treated as the hotels they operate as in the Arizona property tax code. While most STR owners do pay the required 10% residential primary property tax, I urge legislators to instead tax these properties at the 17% commercial rate, as hotels are taxed. The City of Flagstaff will continue to state our needs regarding the regulation of STRs to the Arizona Legislature, and I ask residents to do the same.

BECKY DAGGETT

Mayor of Flagstaff