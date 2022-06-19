 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Maybe Daggett isn't to blame?

Joan Fredrikson’s criticisms of mayoral candidate Becky Daggett were baseless, empty of content and full of logical fallacies.

Joan and other attackers of Daggett can blame Arizona law for Becky’s required resignation from city council. You could also blame the current mayor’s divisive actions. If it’s “dirty politics” you abhor, then please refrain from accusing Daggett of nefarious reasons for running; you do not know of which you speak. And please refrain from accusing her team of trying to kick a Republican off the ballot. That was one individual, not affiliated with her team, who chose to do so. While her reason for doing so may be controversial, the people of Flagstaff have the right to request a recount of signatures. Again, blame civic rights for that decision.

Promote your favored candidate all you want; your argument would be much stronger if you focused on his issues rather than attacking his opponent.

ADRIENNE BISCHOFF

Flagstaff

