Letter to the Editor: Matthews response won't lead to trust for this local

Letters

On Sunday, the Daily Sun asked Flagstaff Council candidates “Why should voters trust you?” Candidate Lori Matthews' answer started, “Trust must be earned.”

At the recent candidate forum at the Orpheum, Lori Matthews refused to answer if she thinks that Trump won the 2020 election. Refusing to answer a straight-forward question is not how trust is earned.

SHARON EDGAR

Flagstaff

