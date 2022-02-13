 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Matthews on mind of former Flagstaff resident

Having lived in Flagstaff for over 70 years before moving down to the warmer climate in Phoenix, I continue to care about Flagstaff and the issues that impact the community. I support Lori Matthews in her candidacy for a seat on the city council. I have known her since she first came to Flagstaff and I have witnessed her passion to make a difference, particularly her service to the underprivileged who struggle to survive in Flagstaff in spite of the fact that her background was in finance as a loan officer for the First State Bank.

Without a doubt I am impressed with the support she has received from such friends as referenced by Ann Heitland. Should this be held against her? I think not.

LAVELLE MCCOY

Flagstaff

