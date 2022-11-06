Letter to the Editor: Masters and Republican candidates seen as risk state can’t afford

There is so much at stake for northern Arizona in this year’s midterm elections. The right to an abortion, tax cuts for families, protecting Social Security, and climate action. Even our very democracy. It’s all on the line, and every vote could make the difference.

Let me highlight one race. In the U.S. Senate race, Arizonans face a choice between re-electing Sen. Mark Kelly -- an astronaut, Navy veteran and pragmatic leader -- and Blake Masters -- a dangerous, inexperienced candidate.

Blake Masters would do irreparable harm to our communities. He’s said he will completely ban abortion in America, calling the procedure “demonic.” He has called for slashing Social Security, saying we need to “cut the knot.” He blamed gun violence on “Black people” and referred to the Holocaust as a “hot-button issue.” Sen. Mark Kelly has pledged to defend our rights to privacy, medical care and a dignified retirement.

And unfortunately, Masters is just the tip of a large, conspiracy theory ladened spear. Every Republican candidate on your ticket represents the most dangerous, extreme faction of a radicalized party. But you have a choice. Democrats like Mark Kelly, Tom O'Halleran and Katie Hobbs offer a return to sanity. These Democrats have pledged to lead on issues that matter to Arizonans, not corporations and billionaire benefactors. And they are committed to defending a system of democracy in which all of our voices are heard.

We deserve better than these extreme Republicans. It is so important that we show up to the polls and reject their dangerous agenda. Republicans and Democrats agree that we do elections well in Arizona, and the majority of both parties have been voting early for decades. So vote early and tell your friends and family to vote too.

Blake Masters has no business representing Arizona. It’s simple: Republicans like Masters are an unacceptable risk. Let’s put Democrats like Mark Kelly in leadership to fight for Arizona. The choice is stark. Make sure you are voting for the world you want to live in.

AUBREY SONDEREGGER

Flagstaff