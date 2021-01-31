Letter to the Editor: 'Mass insanity is still insanity' -- especially in politics

“The Definition of Insanity,” a 2009 column in Psychology Today, stated, "The definition of insanity is [not] doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results...[Instead,] insanity is a legal term pertaining to a [criminal] defendant's ability to determine right from wrong."
Here's the first sentence of law.com's definition: Insanity. n. mental illness of such a severe nature that a person cannot distinguish fantasy from reality, cannot conduct her/his affairs due to psychosis, or is subject to uncontrollable impulsive behavior.
Mental illness prevents a person from distinguishing fantasy from reality: that's precisely what this nation has been witnessing from a sizable portion of the Republican party -- the portion that's infected by QAnon and other paranoid theories. Not just individually, but in cult-like groups, to the point of invading our nation's Capitol in a mass murderous rage. Mass insanity is still insanity.
America's mental health institutions -- the American Psychiatric and Psychological Associations, etc. -- have publicly taken stands recently against racism, hatred and the psychological harm of the pandemic. But they let us down when they fail to publicly diagnose and condemn the mass political insanity that has gripped millions of Americans, abetted by the former president. They must lend their knowledge and prestige to designing measures to bring these definitionally insane fantasists back to reality.