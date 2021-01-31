Letter to the Editor: 'Mass insanity is still insanity' -- especially in politics

“The Definition of Insanity,” a 2009 column in Psychology Today, stated, "The definition of insanity is [not] doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results...[Instead,] insanity is a legal term pertaining to a [criminal] defendant's ability to determine right from wrong."

Here's the first sentence of law.com's definition: Insanity. n. mental illness of such a severe nature that a person cannot distinguish fantasy from reality, cannot conduct her/his affairs due to psychosis, or is subject to uncontrollable impulsive behavior.

Mental illness prevents a person from distinguishing fantasy from reality: that's precisely what this nation has been witnessing from a sizable portion of the Republican party -- the portion that's infected by QAnon and other paranoid theories. Not just individually, but in cult-like groups, to the point of invading our nation's Capitol in a mass murderous rage. Mass insanity is still insanity.