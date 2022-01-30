Letter to the Editor: Masks starting not to fit situation?

It’s time to take the masks off the children. Study after study supports this. In fact CDC now says a well fitted (N95) masks protects the wearer regardless of what others around them do. Many children have already had the virus, many more have had the opportunity of a vaccine if their parents chose, and this virus continues to pose very little threat of serious illness to children.

There is absolutely no reason to continue masking. For those who have parents who want to keep them masked, they are free to have that option.

But for the safety, sanity, and well-being of our children, unmasking/mask choice is the only logical choice.

It’s my understanding that you continue to mask based solely on the fears of a few adults. Since when is sacrificing the well being of children necessary in order to appease fears of adults? The fearful adults can continue to mask. They can get vaccinated and double vaccinated and boosted and boosted and when another booster comes out, they can get that one too.

Science supports unmasking. Psychology supports unmasking. Logic supports unmasking.

NIKKI SHARP

Flagstaff

