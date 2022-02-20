Letter to the Editor: 'Masking as optional' for children shown support

Our children are our future and everyone should care what is happening to children by making the wear masks constantly at school. On Monday there was a peaceful protest being held to unmask our kids. This peaceful protest comes after parents, students and teachers no longer feel it is prudent to mandate the masking of children.

We now know a person wearing an N95 is protected whether those around them wear a mask or not (CDC, 2022). Yet our children throughout Flagstaff are still the ONLY demographic in the community subjected to a full day of mandatory masking, all the while trying to grow and learn, which comes with many negative side effects (Doron, Branch-Elliman, Perkins, 2022) . There will be future research showing how harmful it has been on our children to try learning while masked all day, but until then, the voice of reason has been shamed because the false image of virtue is more important then consequences in the future.