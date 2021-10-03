Letter to the Editor: March to show support for women's reproductive freedoms

In January of 2017 Women’s March organized us to march to oppose the culture of misogyny and hate demonstrated by the President elect. And every January since thousands of women and their allies have gathered around the country to demonstrate their solidarity and power. On Oct. 2, 2021, two days before the Supreme Court reconvenes, we will rally again to oppose the recent attacks on women’s reproductive freedom.

The extreme Texas law bans abortions after six weeks, before most women even know they are pregnant and turns ordinary citizens into bounty hunters. Here in northern Arizona, obtaining abortion services is already severely restricted due to a number of onerous Arizona laws. This makes things most difficult for those with limited income and limited access to private transportation. We expect the Arizona Legislature next spring to follow Texas and attempt to make abortion services even more difficult to obtain.

We say, No! Please join us on Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. on the city hall lawn as we rally with women across the country to demand access to safe, local and legal abortion.

WOMEN'S MARCH FLAGSTAFF HOSTS

Debra Block

Marilyn Weissman