Flagstaff planners, climate and affordable housing activists have done a good job of convincing a reluctant public to densify our urban core, create pedestrian and bus options, and reduce our vehicle miles traveled. The Council has approved plans and codes to make these policies a reality. Is it really necessary then to make an exception to our policies and approve a “Wellness Village” on the periphery of our town?

The Planning and Zoning Commission says no and has rejected NAH’s application for a new hospital next to Fort Tuthill. Now this application goes to the city council — which is under a great deal of pressure to approve.

NAH is confident the Council will approve its plan and rezone. It believes this because if it tells us the health of our community is at risk then we will have no choice but to follow their lead. They are the ones who know better, right? Well, the public hearings held by the P&Z Commission made clear that there are many, including in the medical community, who question the need for this facility.

Are the problems with healthcare in Flagstaff about an outdated hospital or staffing? Is there really no way to retrofit the existing hospital location and make it a hospital for the future? What are the costs to taxpayers? Are we making our community more unhealthy by adding to our carbon footprint in this way? I hope the city council finds the answers to these questions before approving this application.

MARILYN WEISSMAN

Flagstaff