Everyone agrees we need excellent healthcare facilities with sufficient capacity. However, being familiar with emergency and surgical services at Flagstaff Medical Center, I have questions about the proposal to move FMC to a site south of town.

-- Does a single location with all services in one place make sense? Even with a new bus route, I am skeptical that access will be improved by moving everything from near downtown to near Fort Tuthill.

-- Swift, secure access for patients and ambulances is a priority. Beulah Boulevard, Milton Road, and Interstate 17 can present real snarls, e.g. during major Northern Arizona University events or after accidents. Even with planned improvements, is the new site easily accessed for those coming from the Navajo Nation, Grand Canyon or elsewhere?

-- Will the “health and wellness village” help to house local professionals and workers? Or will it feel like a spa resort, attracting affluent out-of-town buyers and exacerbating our housing crisis?

-- The climate crisis is already here for mountain towns. Devastating fires in Paradise, California, and Boulder County, Colorado, show that the fires and floods we’ve had could be followed by worse. Is the new hospital designed for resilience? I would hope for features like on-site power generation and storage, multiple exit routes, and alternate facilities in case evacuation is needed.

-- What I’ve read in the proposal about sustainability and climate goals seems limited and vague. Climate change is affecting us (declining water, destructive fires, loss of dependable snow). Flagstaff’s City Council pledged to become carbon neutral by 2030; the current Council should not abandon this commitment casually. Other healthcare facilities have planned for net zero -- why isn’t NAH being that ambitious? It IS possible to construct sustainable buildings here -- NAU and the Museum of Northern Arizona built Platinum LEED facilities years ago! This project should be at least as rigorous.

The financial cost the city is expected to cover is a matter for taxpayers. But all users of NAH healthcare should be disappointed by the gaps in this proposal. I urge Council not to approve this project before obtaining assurance that it advances our long-term interests.

LAURA HUENNEKE

Flagstaff