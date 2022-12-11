Letter to the Editor: Man wants northern Arizona residents to do research on uranium mining

Listening to the news on KNAU, I hear talk about the Pinyon uranium mine getting set to open up near Grand Canyon, reporting how the Canadian company claims that modern extracting methods will protect groundwater -- the same explanations that have been used in the past that have failed to protect groundwater.

The failure of uranium companies to protect ground water was not mentioned in the report.

Controversial Grand Canyon uranium mine preparing for production as early as 2023 A long-dormant uranium mine south of the Grand Canyon could soon begin extracting ore again.

The devastation to the aquifers in northern Arizona is well documented yet has not been mentioned in this news article. KNAU and other news sources in Arizona are not giving us all the news. Cherry picking information to make the industry look good. Little is left in the aquifers of northern Arizona with even less in the aquifers that feed Grand Canyon.

The owners of the mine also claim that this mine will help keep the price of uranium down cheaper than we can get from, wait for it, “Russia.” As if this would somehow compensate for the potential loss of Grand Canyon tourism revenue to northern Arizona.

This news report is a perfect example of grooming the residence of northern Arizona to accept potentially disastrous groundwater pollution for the sake of a certain companies profit. I hope Arizonans are paying attention and will speak up, stand up and stop this uranium mine from happening. There are plenty of areas to get uranium in this country without the level of risk posed by mining so close to the Grand Canyon aquifers. I hope that KNAU and other northern Arizona news sources shift their reporting practices from pro industry and include the information that people need to know to nurture the health and economy of northern Arizona.

RICHARD MORRIS

Flagstaff