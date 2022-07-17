Letter to the Editor: Man thanks city, volunteers and mayor for flood efforts

I wanted to thank all of the volunteers and Mayor Deasy who helped replace sandbags at our home. I am not as able-bodied as I used to be. I didn’t even realize that it was the mayor who was out in my yard until a city employee told me. They said he was “the heart” of the volunteer effort, and has been out every weekend for months, and last year every weekend helping the elderly and disabled protect their homes. I am glad we have a mayor who is on the ground leading by example. Thank you mayor, and thank you to all the volunteers and city employees who have been working so hard to help protect us from floods.