 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the Editor: Man thanks city, volunteers and mayor for flood efforts

  • 0
Letters

I wanted to thank all of the volunteers and Mayor Deasy who helped replace sandbags at our home. I am not as able-bodied as I used to be. I didn’t even realize that it was the mayor who was out in my yard until a city employee told me. They said he was “the heart” of the volunteer effort, and has been out every weekend for months, and last year every weekend helping the elderly and disabled protect their homes. I am glad we have a mayor who is on the ground leading by example. Thank you mayor, and thank you to all the volunteers and city employees who have been working so hard to help protect us from floods.

BILL WATKINS

Flagstaff

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)