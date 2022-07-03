Letter to the Editor: Man says some take idea of freedom to far with 2nd Amendment

Once again I insist the Second Amendment is being misinterpreted. We hear and see only the latter part of the sentence being quoted: "... the right to bear arms." It is only one sentence! Those quoting it leave out the first part: "A well regulated militia ... ." The purpose of the amendment was for the federal government to allow the states to have their own militia. And that's what it says in an awkward way. It had nothing to do with the right to own a gun. Everybody already had guns: to fight the British, Indians and for hunting.
I have two pistols: one stays at home and the other goes with me on camping trips or hiking alone in the forest. I'm not a hunter, so I don't have a rifle or shotgun. If I were a hunter, I would have both those guns. But assault weapons are out of the question. Civilians have no need for assault weapons. The use of assault weapons in our country has been incredibly agonizing and shameful. We're the only country in the world that allows this behavior to go on and on and on. When children are being mutilated in their classrooms, this is taking the idea of "freedom" too far. It becomes a mockery of freedom.
BOB BOWSER
Flagstaff
