Letter to the Editor: Man says Republican party now the 'Royalist party'

I can see two logical reasons for the strong opposition of legislative Republicans to funding public education, one traditional bedrock of democracy. First, numbers of them have invested heavily in the profit-making private schools, and, second, many of them are aware that the more educated population has shifted strongly to the Democratic party over the last three decades. Thus, the recent shift of financial support from public to private schools is entirely consistent with their efforts to restrict voting, another bedrock of democracy. To be further consistent, that party should change its name to the Royalist party, with its King-in-Waiting in his castle in Florida.
EDWARD M. WHITE
Flagstaff
