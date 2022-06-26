Letter to the Editor: Man says more to blame for fires than just Forest Service

In defense of the local Forest Service …
There were a lot of letters to the editor this week blaming the Forest Service in effect for recent wildfires. Like most other government agencies, the U.S. Forest Service is run by idiots without a clue. But most of the employees are very well-meaning competent individuals doing their best in a dysfunctional organization.
I volunteered with the Coconino Nation Forest Flagstaff District for several years and got to know many great people who’s hands were often tied due to miles of red tape, underfunding and a lack of general resources. My, how we as a society all love to externalize blame ...
Is closing the forest a good idea? I think yes, depending on the weather, but also considering enforcement resources. Closing the forest will and does reduce incidents, but much like imposing gun restrictions, it’s at best a Band-Aid solution and doesn’t address the problem at the source -- people. People who either feel entitled to disregard laws, or are criminals, or are just plain sick in the head. Band-Aids don’t heal or stop these folks. Politicians only pretend to care (most but not all) when an election is near. Don’t blame “climate change,” the fossil fuel industry or any other similar issues or entities. Blame a runaway society about to derail.
Yes, these other things do have some part in it, but perhaps seriously dumping more resources into education, creating more awareness and increasing law enforcement will help protect what’s left of our public lands.
RICK RESNICK
Flagstaff
