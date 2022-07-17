Letter to the Editor: Man says 'Middle-Ground Mayor' Williamson right for city

It's encouraging to see nonpoliticians running for office in Flagstaff. Most of us are tired of partisan nastiness. Truth be told, whether you're on the left or the right, your opinion matters. Folks who don't respect others opinions are extremists. They're also the ones who seek to deny the public constructive dialogue by blocking the competition from being on the ballot.
After my wife and I had known Daniel Williamson for only a short time, he quickly gained our respect and admiration by watching him help anybody who needed help. I respect him for being a "middle-ground" kind of a guy. He goes the extra mile to bring people together. When it comes right down to it, most of us agree on a lot more things than we disagree on. Daniel finds the agreeable parts and uses them as a foundation to build consensus. He will respect you and do what's necessary to partner with you. He goes beyond collaboration to build mutually beneficial relationships.
Daniel Williamson and his family have lived in Flagstaff for over 20 years. He's helped entrepreneurs start businesses. He's helped start community based nonprofits. You won’t see him taking credit, he’s too busy giving others credit and helping them succeed. Daniel goes out of his way to help anyone in need. His experiences in dealing with community's problems like homelessness, addiction, struggling businesses and fatherless children; make him an ideal leader for such a time as this.
Daniel Williamson stands on middle ground. He's a unifier, a problem solver and a good listener. He's humble enough to realize he doesn't have all the answers. I’m encouraged by the thought of electing a "Middle-Ground Mayor."
BOB KUEBLER
Flagstaff
