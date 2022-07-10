Letter to the Editor: Man says laser show dim compared to fireworks

Re: July 4th laser show: Are you kidding me? Waste of taxpayer money, paying more for less. I totally agree with keeping the word "fire" out of any Flagstaff conversation. We have suffered too much, every year! But when the city council and advisors allocate $500,000 of taxpayer money for 5,000 viewers of ground level laser displays on July Fourth, that's $100 per viewer, and a benefit only to Continental and Oakmont.
Extended drought and fire risk throughout the Southwest motivated the City of Flagstaff to s…
This year we were blessed with early moisture. The forest is open and a real aerial display could have happened. Our kids and grandchildren will never "ooooh" and "ahhhh" to the crash boom and flash of aerial lights and cluster blossoms over the Continental driving range if our city continues to play it safe with the phony laser show. Let the weather determine if real fireworks happen every year, and save money.
Crowd sizes were five to six times larger and parking went from Continental to I-40. Residents could watch from their yards and over treetops. People walked with chairs and coolers for a mile in each direction.
