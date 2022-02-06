Letter to the Editor: Man says its time to be loud about TV volume increases

In our world of political discord, here is a true bipartisan issue we could work on: Who controls the volume on my TV? Me or the media? Legislators, Democrat and Republican: Let’s do something about this violation of my rights.

Situation: I am watching a movie, with the volume set at a comfortable for me. Then the commercials cut in, and the TV volume automatically jumps! It actually hurts my ears. How is someone else allowed to control the volume on the TV in my home? Let’s stop this from happening.

In my current situation, I mute the offending commercials. I’m sure others do the same. But the bottom line is: who gave permission for someone else to control my TV settings?

KEN VLACH

Seligman

