Letter to the Editor: Man says Hobbs should now bring aboard Adams

Now that Katie Hobbs has won the election as governor of our state, I have a suggestion for her. Consider hiring Talonya Adams, the woman who lost her position when Hobbs was senate minority leader in the Arizona Legislature. By all accounts, Talonya Adams was a hard-working and effective policy advisor who was terminated after she discovered she was being paid less than fellow legal staffers in similar positions who were white and male, despite the fact she was more experienced. When Ms. Adams reported this to Mrs. Hobbs, she was terminated. Ms. Adams proceeded to win two separate discrimination trials while representing herself. It seems to me Ms. Adams is not only talented but effective as an attorney, and with strong ties to the Phoenix community, she could be a potential asset to our new governor in a number of positions. It is likely any relationship building would be difficult after what has transpired, but with an extended olive branch the possibilities would be very beneficial to Ms. Adams and Mrs. Hobbs, along with the constituents who voted to put Mrs. Hobbs in the governor's seat last week. Here is hoping Katie gets the ball rolling and has the clarity to see what can be with the right people at her side.