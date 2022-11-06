Letter to the Editor: Man says Democrats are destroying America

I’d like to thank Professor Bates for a good laugh in his Oct. 16 letter where he voiced his support for the Democratic Party saying they will provide a better government. Let’s examine the facts. Under President Biden’s direction we have seen our southern border descend into chaos, fentanyl is killing our kids by the tens of thousands and the Democrats do nothing; our energy security has vanished and what do the Democrats do, restrict drilling in the United States and then court foreign thugs in an attempt to supply our energy needs; the price of gas and everything else has risen astronomically and what do the Democrats do about inflation, keep spending! Build back better, what a joke, the condition of hundreds of miles of Arizona’s interstate highways is unsafe, and since the bill’s passage I haven’t seen even one pothole repaired, just take a drive on I-17 south. Teaching Woke to our military, our soldiers should be taught how to kill and defeat our enemies. Our armed forces under Biden are now considered weak. What about crime, every Democratically controlled city is experiencing out-of-control crime and what do the Democrats do? They let the criminals out of jail, established no-bail policies and defund the police. The Democrats want to let anyone vote with no identification including illegal aliens. Going Green seems to be Bidens goal reguardless of the cost and hardship it has imposed on the American people and the fact that America doesn’t have the mineral resources to go green. Biden is the cause of the recession we are now in, and which is predicted to get much worse. My 401K has lost 25% of its value thanks to Biden. It took me 40 years to save up for retirement and Biden destroyed it in two. Student loan forgiveness is nothing more than Biden trying to buy votes at taxpayer expense. The list of Bidens policy failures could fill a page in the Daily Sun which brings up another topic. The ads that appeared in the Sun on Oct. 11 criticizing Mark Kelly and his voting record are factual and true. The Sun should be commended for publishing the truth about Mark Kelly’s values and his anti-American voting record. Hey Democrats, it’s time to open your eyes and see what your lame policies have done to America. It’s not pretty and you own it!