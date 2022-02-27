Letter to the Editor: Man finds out what it's really like to be a liberal

In reference to Doug's letter to the editor Sunday, Feb. 20, I sure am glad to know what it is I believe as a liberal. I didn't know I was anti-American. I didn't know I was responsible for runaway inflation and gas prices. I didn't know executive orders were bad or mandates on COVID to save lives were bad. I didn't know I was for wide-open borders and I didn't know I was soft on crime. I didn't know I was anti-police or anti-Second Amendment (I'm opposed to the NRA interpretation of the Amendment), but he is right that I oppose toting guns. That's not much of a civilization if lots of people tote guns. There is a gunshot death every day in the news.

What's our country going to be like in 100 years. Will we all be barricaded? I didn't know I was responsible for an "impending war in Europe," and I have gotten my at-home COVID tests. It's funny how the right continues to exaggerate and misrepresent the left. Interesting that Doug calls the January 6 event a "political protest" instead of the insurrection that it was.

And, I, too, am a veteran with three honorable discharges, one from the Marines and two from the Air Force. I, too, am in love with freedom and Flagstaff. We are in agreement on that.

BOB BOWSER

Flagstaff

