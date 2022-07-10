Letter to the Editor: Man doubts Jan. 6 investigation a 'search for justice'

The composition of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol tells me everything I need to know about the investigation. Absolutely every one of them, even the two Republicans, voted for the second impeachment of President Trump. When Republicans put forward the names for the committee that would not follow the Democratic party line, they were rejected by Speaker Nancy Pelosi. There is no investigation for the truth but rather a search for justification of their vote for impeachment.
Justice requires the opportunity to cross-examine these witnesses and their testimony. Justice requires the opportunity to present witnesses for the accused. None of that is being allowed, therefore this is a political process in search of power and not a judicial process in search of justice.
I have not been reading much of anything on the subject and will wait for the indictment, which should be forthcoming from the headlines I can’t avoid. That assumes that they can find a government attorney who will indict without an investigation of their own to determine if the testimony can withstand cross-examination in open court.
Considering how trials are covered now days it should be very entertaining even if the court refuses to stream it. I am planning to watch/listen full time.
DAVID M. MONIHAN JR.
Flagstaff
