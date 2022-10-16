Letter to the Editor: Making the cancer fight a top priority from Flagstaff to DC

In September I had the honor of representing Arizona on Capitol Hill. Along with roughly 600 of my fellow American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) volunteers from across the country, I traveled to Washington, D.C. to urge lawmakers to make cancer a national priority.
Together, we called on Congress to support lifesaving policies that help people prevent and treat cancer. We asked legislators for their support in increasing research funding at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and at the National Cancer Institute (NCI). We also asked for support for the DIVERSE Act to increase the diversity of clinical trial participants by allowing non-medical expenses to be covered. Finally, we asked members to support legislation to create a pathway for Medicare to cover new multi-cancer early detection tests once they are approved by the FDA.
As a cancer advocate and caregiver, I know just how important the legislation we are asking our members of Congress to support is -- not only to cancer patients, survivors and their families, but also to those who may be diagnosed in the future. I shared my personal cancer story with Congressman Tom O’Halleran’s legislative assistant, Sierra Fuller, and reminded her that cancer isn’t partisan -- it touches every community.
People are also reading…
- City of Flagstaff takes ‘massive’ steps toward prioritizing pedestrians, cyclists over cars
- Flagstaff blacksmith competing on History Channel’s ‘Forged in Fire’ seeking more than a win
- Dust devil throws patio umbrella into power line, wreaks minor havoc in Flagstaff
- Northern Arizona Healthcare hosts third neighborhood meeting on new Flagstaff Medical Center campus
- After record-breaking monsoon moisture, northern Arizona looks ahead to a dry La Niña winter
- SUNDAY FEATURE: A deeper look at Flagstaff’s seven city council candidates
- Several floods and 16 years later, City of Flagstaff weighs solutions for problematic Highway 180 culvert
- Anthony Thomas Meehan
- OrthoNow offering orthopedic care in Flagstaff
- Social Security payments set for big increase. What to know.
- Familiar faces fill leaderboard at Soulstice Mountain Trail Run in Flagstaff
- Comprehensive oncology clinic opens at Flagstaff Medical Center
- Flagstaff Unified School District board revisits policy changes
- 'Active shooting' wounds multiple people in North Carolina
- Ready for anything: Meet Flagstaff's air rescue team
I am thankful for the support of Rep. O’Halleran for his co-sponsorship of the DIVERSE Act and continue support for cancer initiatives.
I encourage my northern Arizona community to join in the fight, giving a stronger and louder voice in the fight against cancer. Visit fightcancer.org to be connected to people like me in your community.
JEN GREEN-VANCE
ACS CAN Legislative Lead Volunteer
Flagstaff
Tags
- Republican Party
- Candidate
- Politics
- Election Result
- Border Control
- Moving
- Editor
- Policy Management
- Flagstaff
- Cooling System
- Pump
- Mechanics
- Economics
- Meteorology
- Josh Serna
- Heat Pump
- Heating System
- Undesirable
- Forest
- Military
- Memorial Day
- Munds Park
- Village
- Town
- Making
- Eva Putzova
- Jim Mccarthy
- Flagstaff City Council
- Deasy
- Candidacy
- Transparency
- Discussion
- Community
- Volunteer
- Public Servant
- Work
- Firefighter
- Success
- Structure
- Elected Official
- Debris
- Removal
- Container
- County
- Building Industry
- Insurance
- Law
- Institutes
- Dryness
- Effort
- Fire Safety
- March
- Linda L. Bradley
- Dollar
- Truck
- Donation
- Clothing
- Happiness
- Peace
- Resident
- Teacher
- School
- Education
- Wage
- Flagstaff Educational Association
- Benefit
- Student
- Public School
- Arizona
- Coconino County Board
- Climate
- Bank
- Finance
- Industry
- Crisis
- Williamson
- Salas
- Democrats
- Minimum
- Voter
- Marilyn Weismann
- Republican
- Daniel Williamson
- Listening
- Republicans
- Comment
- Ultra-right
- Animal
- Zoology
- Social Service
- Hospital
- Company
- Thanks
- High Country
- Humane
- Place
- Trail
- Flagstaff Trails Initiative
- Sport
- Aeronautics
- System
- Signage
- Help
- Maintenance
- Representative
- Budget
- Task
- Need
- Legislature
- Rogers
- Roe
- Wade
- Woman
- Country
- Husband
- Right
- Decision
- Marilyn Weissman
- Becky Daggett
- Flagshakes
- Heartbreak
- Joy
- Show
- Literature
- Theatre
- Glimpse
- Gift
- Play
- Nau
- Share
- Shuttle
- Motor Vehicle
- Transports
- Highway
- Traffic Jam
- Driver
- Parking
- Judge
- Abortion
- Justice Thomas
- Conduct
- Constitution
- Alito
- Job
- Worker
- Joe Biden
- Federal Reserve
- Cost
- Employer
- Inflation
- Demand
- Commerce
- Spreader
- Spiral
- Product
- Price
- Policy
- Public Land
- Tourism
- Recreation
- Mining
- Uranium
- Grand Canyon
- Rights Issue
- Capital Punishment
- Christian
- Dependence
- Baby
- Stake
- Chris Talgo
- Vasectomy
- Birth Control
- Travel Expense
- Commuter
- Answer
- Patchwork
- So Long
- Ryan Smith
- Roadway
- Letter
- Locksmith
- Bicycle
- Weather
- Art
- Botany
- Craftwork
- Museums
- Flower
- Trip
- Address
- Front Yard
- Pride
- Plan
- Traffic Circle
- Concern
- Consequence
- Playground
- Tree
- Drill
- Weapon
- Weaponry
- Hunt
- Lie
- Good Guy
- Human
- Shooting
- Building
- Steeple
- Affordable Housing
- Nativity Church
- Properties
- Dogma
- High School
- Uterus
- Science
- Medicine
- Anatomy
- Surprise
- Denialism
- Hoax
- Global Warming
- Problem
- Patron
- Gun Control
- Inaction
- Nightmare
- Mass
- Second Amendment
- Gun
- Week
- Michael Baron
- Nra
- Greed
- Welcome
- Local
- City
- Nose
- Grab
- District
- Senior
- In-between
- Car
- Joke
- Sticky Note
- Complex
- Highgate
- Postman
- Post
- Apartment Complex
- Times
- Fire Station
- Parents
- Nurse
- Grandparents
- Breech Birth
- One
- Will
- Medic
- Doctor
- Pharmacology
- Staff
- Killing
- Overdose
- Ccc
- Coconino Strong
- Coconino Community College
- Coconino County
- Tax
- Graduate
- Williams
- Majority
- Statehouse
- Threat
- Fear
- Misinformation
- Stance
- Violence
- Legislation
- Ar-15s
- Marcus Aurelius
- Religion
- Pestilence
- Suicide
- Care
- Fee
- Civil Law
- Software
- Puppy
- Discount
- Adoption
- Dog
- Newspaper
- Usual
- Cat
- Choice
- Team
- Graffiti
- Crime
- Police
- Park
- Flagstaff Police Department
- Rec
- Wendy Rogers
- Rally
- Duty
- White Supremacist
- Supremacist
- Sociology
- Neo-nazi
- Flagstaff Housing Commission
- Councilmember
- Ordinance
- City Council
- Council
- Seat
- Tax Credit
- Coalition
- Revenue
- Medical Care
- Knife
- Assault Weapon
- Notion
- Arm
- Common Sense
- Blake Masters
- Reason
- Mass Murder
- Donald Trump
- Lack
- Employee
- Zoom
- Housing
- Homelessness
- Rental
- Evacuation
- Number
- Radio
- Name
- Area
- Siren
- Forest Service
- Doney Park
- Enforcement
- Rancho
- Land
- Wildfire
- Coconino
- National Forest
- Asylum Seeker
- Immigration
- Reform
- Political Party
- Mexico
- Border
- U.s.
- Pipeline
- Publishing
- Watershed
- Come
- Reality
- Mountain
- Fire
- Silviculture
- Topography
- June
- Ancient Forest
- Peak
- Kachina
- App
- Developer
- Giant
- Tech
- Marketplace
- Platform
- Kelly
- Election
- Gop
- Primary Election
- State Legislature
- Denier
- Joan Fredrikson
- Attacker
- Argument
- Adrienne Bischoff
- Usfs
- Funds
- Technology
- Sensor
- Worth
- Holder
- Treasure
- Propane
- Campfire
- Campground
- Society
- Yes
- Climate Change
- Runaway
- Fossil Fuel
- Pine Forest
- Forester
- Site
- North
- Az Mission
- Mercy
- Patient
- Sponsor
- Guardian
- Article
- Journalism
- Computer Science
- Ski Area
- Tribe
- Owner
- Mdp
- Priority
- Opportunity
- Mayor
- Severity
- Shotgun
- Hunter
- Rifle
- Civilian
- Cash Register
- Coconino High School
- Cashier
- Grocery Store
- Rival
- Autocracy
- Democracy
- America
- Dictatorship
- Public And Administrative Law
- Voting Right
- People
- Vote
- Al Gore
- Electoral College
- Mike Pence
- George W. Bush
- Elector
- Restriction
- Database
- List
- Habitat
- Wildlife
- Devastation
- Respect
- Belief
- Kerry
- Environmental Protection Agency
- President
- Ecology
- American
- Carbon Emissions
- Investigation
- Impeachment
- Search
- Nancy Pelosi
- Attorney
- Trump
- National Guard
- Militia
- Federal Government
- Laser
- Grandchild
- Genealogy
- Advertising
- Crap
- Money
- Blossom
- Fireworks
- Display
- Fishing
- David Cook
- Hunting
- Doll Baby Ranch
- Wendy Rodgers
- Paul
- Pit
- Experience
- Music
- Negativity
- Campaign
- Talk
- Attack
- Ballot
- Insurrection
- Local Elections
- Paul Deasy
- Kind
- Minister
- Destefano
- Wound
- Assault Rifle
- Ammo
- Magazine
- Mockery
- Skill
- Situation
- Supporter
- Nonprofit
- Credit
- Solver
- Listener
- Admiration
- Manchin
- Parliament
- Sinema
- Senator
- Official
- Polling Place
- Congratulation
- Awardee
- Secretary
- Ducey
- Educator
- University
- Classroom
- Test
- Solution
- Greenhouse Gas
- Heat
- Atmosphere
- Physics
- Geophysics
- Air Pollution
- Planet
- Spain
- Agency
- Citizenry
- Strategy
- Election Day
- Lori Matthews
- Brandon
- Plank
- Intent
- Natural Resources
- Grand Canyon Protection Act
- Senate
- Sportsman
- Energy
- Booth
- Visitor
- Culture
- Museum Of Northern Arizona
- Artist
- Ware
- Bankruptcy
- Continental
- Lake
- Refill
- Payer
- Scar
- Museum
- Flood
- Local Government
- School Superintendent
- Lauren Boebert
- Extremist
- Deborah
- Conservative
- Bill
- Joe Manchin
- Chuck Schumer
- Build Back Better
- Social Media
- Party Line
- Pac
- Rhetoric
- English Teacher
- Mary Jacobson
- Obligation
- Kyrsten Sinema
- Money Supply
- Economy
- Recession
- Laura Jo West
- Sun
- Interest
- Departure
- Hydrography
- Rio
- De
- The City
- Tour
- Coordinator
- Event
- Water Feature
- Education System
- Quality Of Life
- Deficit
- Stock Exchange
- Healthcare
- Rep
- Shutdown
- Plea
- Citizen
- Catastrophe
- License
- Equity
- Debate
- Word
- Ad
- Linguistics
- Folks
- Definition
- Critical Thinking
- Alert
- Carbon Dioxide
- Power Plant
- Tesla
- Electricity
- Ev
- Cholla
- Toyota Rav4
- Far Left
- Democrat
- High Rise
- Structures
- Preservation
- Kevin Dobbe
- Finger-pointing
- Growth
- Recommendation
- Blame
- Biden
- Inflation Reduction Act
- Gas
- Lindstedt
- California
- Power Grid
- State
- Plant
- Co2
- Chemistry
- Vehicle
- Pearson
- Construction
- Solar Panel
- Future
- Personnel
- Proposition
- Apple
- Level Playing Field
- Market
- Forum
- Funding
- Participant
- Under The Bus
- Scrutiny
- God
- Bus
- Phrase
- Accident
- Bison
- Herd
- Utah
- Martin
- Walkway
- Miranda Terwilliger
- Rim
- Behavior
- Sean Golightly
- Estimate
- Ignorance
- Trait
- Mitt Romney
- Spectacle
- Electronics
- Singing
- Smart Dorothy
- Fairy Tale
- Amplifier
- Straw Man
- Scheme
- Individual
- Fraud
- Public Education
- Sean Golliher
- History
- Class
- Shortage
- Street Sweeper
- Street
- Sidewalk
- Trash Pickup
- Endeavor
- Piling
- Bulk
- Pamphlet
- Reader
- Burden
- Struggle
- Right Wing
- Declaration Of Independence
- Personhood
- A. Single
- Agenda Item
- Democratic Party
- Immigrant
- Infrastructure
- Ticket
- Denial
- Wastewater
- Bond
- Ownership
- Authority
- Councilmember Aslan
- Social Services
- Austin Aslan
- Support
- Fire Department
- Drive
- November
- Petition
- Peter
- Sailing
- Purina
- Bottling Co.
- Jeronimo Vasquez
- Coconino Hispanic Advisory Council
- Leadership
- Retention
- Nation
- Jobs Act
- Position
- National Leader
- Flagstaff Arts Council
- Attorney's Office
- Businessman
- Passion
- Arizona Daily
- Newspapers
- Coverage
- Media
- Paper
- Edition
- Cancer
- Tom O'halleran
- Top Priority
- American Cancer Society
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!