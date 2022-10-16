Letter to the Editor: Making the cancer fight a top priority from Flagstaff to DC

In September I had the honor of representing Arizona on Capitol Hill. Along with roughly 600 of my fellow American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) volunteers from across the country, I traveled to Washington, D.C. to urge lawmakers to make cancer a national priority.

Together, we called on Congress to support lifesaving policies that help people prevent and treat cancer. We asked legislators for their support in increasing research funding at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and at the National Cancer Institute (NCI). We also asked for support for the DIVERSE Act to increase the diversity of clinical trial participants by allowing non-medical expenses to be covered. Finally, we asked members to support legislation to create a pathway for Medicare to cover new multi-cancer early detection tests once they are approved by the FDA.

As a cancer advocate and caregiver, I know just how important the legislation we are asking our members of Congress to support is -- not only to cancer patients, survivors and their families, but also to those who may be diagnosed in the future. I shared my personal cancer story with Congressman Tom O’Halleran’s legislative assistant, Sierra Fuller, and reminded her that cancer isn’t partisan -- it touches every community.

I am thankful for the support of Rep. O’Halleran for his co-sponsorship of the DIVERSE Act and continue support for cancer initiatives.

I encourage my northern Arizona community to join in the fight, giving a stronger and louder voice in the fight against cancer. Visit fightcancer.org to be connected to people like me in your community.

JEN GREEN-VANCE

ACS CAN Legislative Lead Volunteer

Flagstaff