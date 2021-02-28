Letter to the Editor: Make sure to visit the Capitol, North Pole before they melt

Jack Welch's 2-23 column reminds me of the time I sat completely alone in the Chamber of the United States House of Representatives. The lights were dim. There were no guards in there, nobody watching me. Nobody had frisked me or put me through a metal detector. No questions asked. I'd just wandered in off the street.

Great feeling of awe there, and reverence. This place is it, the real thing. I sat there for a long time. Then I wandered over to the Senate side. Same thing, all alone, dim lights. I noticed there were fewer desks there. Understandable. Then I went outdoors and sat on the west steps and watched the sun set over the National Mall.

That was in 1975. In 1985 a friend and I explored the Rotunda late at night. There were maybe half a dozen other people wandering the halls, and there may have been a few guards standing around. Nobody paid us much attention. But the doors to the two Chambers were shut tight. Progress.

Today those kinds of reveries are unavailable to the average citizen. Access to the building is mostly by appointment via underground tunnels. Metal detectors for one and all. No more sitting around outdoors on steps.

And now we finally have a protective fence surrounding the whole building and grounds of the U.S. Capitol.

Progress!